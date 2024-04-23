Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nucor (NUE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Nucor (NUE - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.14 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.46, compared to $4.45 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.62, the EPS surprise was -4.42%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 4,676 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,677.96 KTon.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products: 965 KTon versus 1,005.98 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 1,108 $/Ton compared to the 1,099.25 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products: 238 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 243.18 KTon.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling: 98 KTon versus 102.34 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products: 208 KTon compared to the 234.82 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet: 2,517 KTon compared to the 2,379.05 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars: 1,344 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,406.4 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural: 431 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 420.83 KTon.
  • Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate: 384 KTon compared to the 425.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet: 1,079 $/Ton versus 999.02 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars: 993 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 951.4 $/Ton.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nucor here>>>

Shares of Nucor have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nucor Corporation (NUE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise