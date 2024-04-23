We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Nucor (NUE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Nucor (NUE - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.14 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.46, compared to $4.45 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.33% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.03 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.62, the EPS surprise was -4.42%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Nucor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 4,676 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 4,677.96 KTon.
- Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Total steel products: 965 KTon versus 1,005.98 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Total Steel Mills: 1,108 $/Ton compared to the 1,099.25 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.
- Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Rebar fabrication products: 238 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 243.18 KTon.
- Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Piling: 98 KTon versus 102.34 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.
- Sales in Tons Outside Customers - Tubular products: 208 KTon compared to the 234.82 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Sheet: 2,517 KTon compared to the 2,379.05 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Bars: 1,344 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,406.4 KTon.
- Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Structural: 431 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 420.83 KTon.
- Sales Tons to outside customer (Steel) - Plate: 384 KTon compared to the 425.33 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Sheet: 1,079 $/Ton versus 999.02 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.
- Average sales price per ton (Steel) - Bars: 993 $/Ton versus the three-analyst average estimate of 951.4 $/Ton.
Shares of Nucor have returned -1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.