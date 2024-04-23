Back to top

NBT (NBTB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, NBT Bancorp (NBTB - Free Report) reported revenue of $140.57 million, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $135.01 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was +1.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how NBT performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (FTE): 3.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $12.27 billion compared to the $12.41 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $45.39 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $39.06 million.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $2.35 million versus $1.79 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Insurance services: $4.39 million compared to the $4.07 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Retirement plan administration fees: $14.29 million compared to the $11.93 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Wealth management: $9.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.79 million.
  • Other: $3.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $3.50 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $4.12 million compared to the $3.90 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income (FTE): $95.83 million versus $96.13 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Card services income: $5.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.93 million.
Shares of NBT have returned -2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

