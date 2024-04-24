Back to top

Image: Bigstock

RTX (RTX) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

RTX (RTX - Free Report) reported $19.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $1.34 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18.41 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.23, the EPS surprise was +8.94%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how RTX performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted: $1.05 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted: $630 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $592.32 million.
  • Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted: $430 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $447.46 million.
  • Operating Profit- Corporate expenses and other unallocated items- Adjusted: -$25 million versus -$48.43 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Eliminations and Other- Adjusted: -$5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$21.42 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for RTX here>>>

Shares of RTX have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


RTX Corporation (RTX) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise