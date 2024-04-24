For the quarter ended March 2024, MSCI (
Image: Bigstock
MSCI (MSCI) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, MSCI (MSCI - Free Report) reported revenue of $679.97 million, up 14.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.52, compared to $3.14 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $682.53 million, representing a surprise of -0.38%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.44.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how MSCI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for MSCI here>>>
- Period-End AUM in ETFs linked to MSCI equity indexes: $1.58 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.57 billion.
- Index Run Rate - Recurring subscriptions: $869.93 million compared to the $881.45 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Total Run Rate - Total recurring subscriptions: $2.11 billion versus $2.13 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
- Total Retention Rate: 92.8% compared to the 94.9% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating Revenues- ESG and Climate: $77.88 million versus $80.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.1% change.
- Operating Revenues- Asset-based fees - Total: $150.26 million versus $150.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
- Operating Revenues- Analytics: $163.97 million versus $158.73 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
- Operating Revenues- All Other - Private Assets: $64.24 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $65.14 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +66%.
- Operating Revenues- Index: $373.87 million versus $380.17 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Non-recurring: $10.66 million versus $12.89 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.3% change.
- Operating Revenues- Index- Asset-based fees: $150.26 million versus $150.02 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
- Operating revenues- Index- Recurring subscriptions: $212.95 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $217.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.3%.
Shares of MSCI have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.