UPS (UPS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) reported $21.71 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 5.3%. EPS of $1.43 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.33, the EPS surprise was +7.52%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how UPS performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of UPS have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
- Average revenue per piece - International Package - Total: $20.87 versus $20.52 estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily package volume - International Package - Export: 1,621 thousand versus 1,623.66 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.
- Average daily package volume - International Package - Domestic: 1,503 thousand compared to the 1,545.86 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.
- Average revenue per piece - U.S. Domestic Package - Ground: $11.07 compared to the $11.12 average estimate based on four analysts.
- Revenue- Supply Chain Solutions: $3.22 billion versus $3.17 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5.3% change.
- Revenue- International Package: $4.26 billion versus $4.33 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.3% change.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package: $14.23 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.46 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.
- Revenue- International Package- Cargo and other: $148 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $175.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -24.9%.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Ground: $10.76 billion versus $10.95 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
- Revenue- U.S. Domestic Package- Next Day Air: $2.32 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.9% year over year.
- Revenue- International Package- Domestic: $758 million versus $768.27 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.5% change.
- Revenue- International Package- Export: $3.35 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.7%.
Shares of UPS have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.