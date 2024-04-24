Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Pentair (PNR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Pentair plc (PNR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.02 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.94, compared to $0.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.90, the EPS surprise was +4.44%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Pentair performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue Growth - Core - Water Solutions: 0.8% versus -0.3% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Pool: -1.3% versus -3.4% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Industrial & Flow Technologies: -2.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -1.8%.
  • Revenue Growth - Core - Total Pentair: -1.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -2%.
  • Net Sales- Pool: $359.50 million versus $352.99 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $384.30 million compared to the $386.71 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.9% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Water Solutions: $273.10 million compared to the $267.96 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net Sales- Other: $0.30 million compared to the $0.48 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -40% year over year.
  • Segment income (loss)- Other: -$26.40 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$24.72 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Pool: $110.80 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $113.02 million.
  • Segment income (loss)- Water Solutions: $55.60 million versus $53.09 million estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Segment income (loss)- Industrial & Flow Technologies: $77.30 million compared to the $67.26 million average estimate based on six analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Pentair here>>>

Shares of Pentair have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Pentair plc (PNR) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise