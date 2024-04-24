Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Heartland Express (HTLD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Heartland Express (HTLD - Free Report) reported revenue of $270.32 million, down 18.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.19, compared to $0.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $265.24 million, representing a surprise of +1.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -72.73%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.11.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heartland Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Operating ratio: 105.3% versus 102.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fuel surcharge revenue: $36.21 million versus $38.04 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.1% change.
  • Operating revenue, excluding fuel surcharge revenue: $234.11 million compared to the $234.24 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -16.8% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Heartland Express here>>>

Shares of Heartland Express have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise