W.R. Berkley (WRB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say (Revised)
For the quarter ended March 2024, W.R. Berkley (WRB - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.23 billion, up 12.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.56, compared to $1.00 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.23 billion, representing a surprise of +0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.46.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how W.R. Berkley performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Shares of W.R. Berkley have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued earlier today, should no longer be relied upon.)