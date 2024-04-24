Back to top

Texas Instruments (TXN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Texas Instruments (TXN - Free Report) reported $3.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. EPS of $1.20 for the same period compares to $1.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.61 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.06, the EPS surprise was +13.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Instruments performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Other: $173 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $197.13 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33%.
  • Revenue- Embedded Processing: $652 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $715.28 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -21.6%.
  • Revenue- Analog: $2.84 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.69 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%.
  • Operating Profit- Analog: $1.01 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.10 billion.
  • Operating Profit- Other: $173 million versus -$106.82 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Profit- Embedded Processing: $105 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $165.91 million.
Shares of Texas Instruments have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

