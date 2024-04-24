Back to top

Visa (V) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Visa (V - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.78 billion, up 9.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.51, compared to $2.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.6 billion, representing a surprise of +2.07%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.43.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Visa performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • End of Period Connections - Total transactions: 55,456 million compared to the 54,823.99 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Total payments volume: $3,173 billion versus $3,204.39 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total volume: $3,780 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $3,767.6 billion.
  • Payments Volume - Europe: $620 billion compared to the $609.84 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Cash Volume - Europe: $123 billion versus $126.73 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Cash volume: $607 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $580.82 billion.
  • Cash volume - CEMEA: $119 billion versus $104.38 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Service revenues: $4.03 billion compared to the $4.12 billion average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7% year over year.
  • Revenues- Data processing revenues: $4.26 billion versus $4.27 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.5% change.
  • Revenues- International transaction revenues: $2.98 billion versus $3.03 billion estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.6% change.
  • Revenues- Other revenues: $756 million versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $657.35 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.2%.
  • Revenues- Client incentives: -$3.26 billion compared to the -$3.44 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.1% year over year.
Shares of Visa have returned -3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

