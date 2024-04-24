Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Trustmark (TRMK) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Trustmark (TRMK - Free Report) reported revenue of $191.54 million, down 0.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.68, compared to $0.82 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $187.03 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.60, the EPS surprise was +13.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Trustmark performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $17.09 billion versus $17.21 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net (recoveries) charge-offs / average loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 67.3% versus 71.9% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus 3.2% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total nonaccrual LHFI: $98.35 million versus $106.86 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $105.97 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $115.36 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $136.20 million versus $137.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest income: $55.35 million versus $51.85 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $132.83 million compared to the $133.99 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Trustmark have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

