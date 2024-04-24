Back to top

Premier Financial (PFC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Premier Financial (PFC - Free Report) reported revenue of $62.07 million, down 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $63.93 million, representing a surprise of -2.91%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Premier Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.4%.
  • Tax-equivalent net interest margin: 2.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.7%.
  • Net charge-offs / average loans (annualized): 0% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $7.96 billion compared to the $8 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $12.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.56 million.
  • Tax-equivalent Net Interest Income: $49.65 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $52.37 million.
  • Other non-interest income: $0.24 million versus $0.30 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Wealth management income: $1.71 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.81 million.
  • Service fees and other charges: $6.47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.68 million.
  • Mortgage banking income: $2.35 million versus $1.38 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from Bank Owned Life Insurance: $1.70 million compared to the $1.18 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Premier Financial have returned +2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

