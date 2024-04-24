We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Woodward (WWD) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Analysts on Wall Street project that Woodward (WWD - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 26.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $802.43 million, increasing 11.7% from the same quarter last year.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Woodward metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment external net sales- Aerospace' should come in at $485.81 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.2% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense aftermarket' will reach $56.77 million. The estimate points to a change of +12.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial aftermarket' will reach $156.28 million. The estimate indicates a change of +12.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Aerospace segment net sales- Commercial OEM' to reach $186.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Aerospace segment net sales- Defense OEM' stands at $95.42 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment earnings- Aerospace' at $86.83 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $73.31 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment earnings (loss)- Industrial' reaching $46.52 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $37.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Woodward here>>>
Woodward shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), WWD is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.