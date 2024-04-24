We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gear Up for FirstCash (FCFS) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that FirstCash Holdings (FCFS - Free Report) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 20% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $844.95 million, increasing 10.8% from the same quarter last year.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific FirstCash metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Leased merchandise income' should arrive at $195.41 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.5%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pawn loan fees' should come in at $177.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +16.9%.
The consensus estimate for 'Interest and fees on finance receivables' stands at $61.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.
Over the past month, FirstCash shares have recorded returns of +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FCFS will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>