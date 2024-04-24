Back to top

Company News for Apr 24, 2024

  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. ((UPS - Free Report) ) gained 2.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.43 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.33 per share.    
  • Philip Morris International Inc.’s ((PM - Free Report) ) shares jumped 3.8% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.50 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share.
  • Shares of Novartis AG ((NVS - Free Report) ) rose 2.3% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.80 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.73 per share.
  • Invesco Ltd.’s ((IVZ - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 6.4% after the company reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.33 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.40 per share.

