Compared to Estimates, Fortive (FTV) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Fortive (FTV - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.52 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $0.75 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.10% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.79, the EPS surprise was +5.06%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fortive performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $665.70 million compared to the $655.34 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.3% year over year.
  • Sales- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $299.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $300.17 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.3%.
  • Sales- Precision Technologies: $559 million compared to the $570.79 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.4% year over year.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Intelligent Operating Solutions: $211.90 million versus $207.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Advanced Healthcare Solutions: $72.50 million versus $72.98 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit (Non-GAAP)- Precision Technologies: $136.50 million versus $138.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fortive here>>>

Shares of Fortive have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

