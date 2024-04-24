Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Evercore (EVR) Q1 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, Evercore (EVR - Free Report) reported revenue of $585 million, up 1.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.13, compared to $2.16 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $652.7 million, representing a surprise of -10.37%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.18%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.20.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Evercore performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Compensation Ratio: 66.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 66.4%.
  • Net Revenues- Other Revenue, net: $28.51 million versus $26.70 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.7% change.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Management- Asset Management and Administration Fees: $20.34 million versus $20.71 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +17.2% change.
  • Adjusted Net Revenues- Investment Banking & Equities-Total: $566.60 million versus $619.58 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.4% change.
Shares of Evercore have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

