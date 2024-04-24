Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Wabtec (WAB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.5 billion, up 13.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.89, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.35 billion, representing a surprise of +6.24%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +26.85%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.49.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Wabtec performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales to external customers- Transit Segment: $673 million compared to the $652.10 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Sales to external customers- Freight Segment: $1.82 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $439 million versus $314.44 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $86 million versus $89.59 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Freight Segment: $368 million versus $241.71 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income (loss) from operations- Transit Segment: $74 million versus $72.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Wabtec here>>>

Shares of Wabtec have returned +3.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise