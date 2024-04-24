Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Avery Dennison (AVY) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) reported $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.2%. EPS of $2.29 for the same period compares to $1.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.15, the EPS surprise was +6.51%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Avery Dennison performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Solutions Group: $654.80 million versus $677.15 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Materials Group: $1.50 billion versus $1.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Corporate expense: -$27.80 million versus -$21.46 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Solutions Group: $56.10 million versus $76.27 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Operating income (loss)- Materials Group: $226.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $201.44 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Avery Dennison here>>>

Shares of Avery Dennison have returned -3.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise