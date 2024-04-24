We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Intriguing Earnings Charts Including a Gold Miner
This is the biggest earnings week of the first quarter earnings season. Over a third of the S&P 500 will report this week including several of the Magnificent 7 stocks.
But we’re also getting companies from across all industries, including retail, restaurants, gold miners, big oil, large tech, the homebuilders, big pharmaceuticals and railroads.
While many stocks have been trading near 5-year highs, questions are swirling about whether the market is overvalued. Will earnings beats appease those worried about valuation?
These 5 stocks are some to watch this week.
1. ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW - Free Report)
ServiceNow has a perfect earnings surprise track record. It has not missed in 5 years. That’s impressive.
Shares of ServiceNow are trading near their 5-year highs. It is trading at 54x forward earnings.
Is ServiceNow too hot to handle?
2. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG - Free Report)
Chipotle has beat 4 quarters in a row. Shares of Chipotle have been red hot. It is trading near its all-time highs.
Chipotle is not cheap. It trades with a forward P/E of 54.
Is Chipotle priced for perfection?
3. The Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO - Free Report)
Tractor Supply has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares are trading near 5-year highs.
Tractor Supply trades with a forward P/E of 24.8. It also pays a dividend, yielding 1.7%.
What will Tractor Supply tell us about the retail industry?
4. Newmont Corp. (NEM - Free Report)
Newmont is a gold producer. It has missed on earnings three quarters in a row, even with gold prices surging to new all-time highs.
Shares of Newmont are actually down 8.9% year-to-date even with gold soaring and have fallen 49.4% over the last 2 years. Newmont isn’t that cheap. It has a forward P/E of 19.7.Will Newmont turn around its earnings surprise record this week?
5. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM - Free Report)
Exxon Mobil, the oil giant, has beat 2 out of the last 4 quarters. Shares of Exxon Mobil are near 5-year highs.
It’s cheap. Exxon Mobil has a forward P/E of just 12.4. It also pays the juicy dividend, currently yielding 3.2%.
Will Exxon Mobil beat this quarter?