Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Humana (HUM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates (Revised)

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Humana (HUM - Free Report) reported revenue of $29.33 billion, up 9.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $7.23, compared to $9.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.6 billion, representing a surprise of +2.55%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +20.10%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.02.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Humana performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated: 88.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 88.5%.
  • Medical Membership - Total Medicare: 8,447.4 thousand compared to the 8,493.34 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Medical Membership- Medicaid and other: 1,261.4 thousand versus 1,267.5 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage: 551.5 thousand versus the three-analyst average estimate of 546.2 thousand.
  • Revenues- Investment income (loss): $288 million versus $298.90 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +49.2% change.
  • Revenues- Premiums: $28.26 billion compared to the $27.03 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- Services: $1.06 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $942.23 million.
  • Revenue- CenterWell: $4.82 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $4.71 billion.
  • Revenues- Consolidated- Premiums- Specialty benefits: $239 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $255.13 million.
  • Revenue- Insurance: $28.70 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $27.78 billion.
  • Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military and other: $251 million compared to the $186.79 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Insurance segment - Intersegment revenues- Services: $1 million compared to the $5.75 million average estimate based on four analysts.

View all Key Company Metrics for Humana here>>>

Shares of Humana have returned -5.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

(We are reissuing this article to correct a mistake. The original article, issued earlier today, should no longer be relied upon.)


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Humana Inc. (HUM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise