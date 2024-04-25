We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
McEwen (MUX) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with McEwen (MUX - Free Report) standing at $10.92, reflecting a -1.71% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.
Shares of the gold and silver mining company witnessed a gain of 22.49% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Basic Materials sector with its loss of 2.03% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of McEwen in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.03, indicating a 78.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $39.8 million, showing a 14.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.30 per share and revenue of $173.25 million. These totals would mark changes of -126.09% and +4.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for McEwen. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, McEwen holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.