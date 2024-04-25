We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toast (TOST) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The most recent trading session ended with Toast (TOST - Free Report) standing at $23.07, reflecting a -0.52% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.1%.
Heading into today, shares of the restaurant software provider had lost 5.27% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 5.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.01% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 7, 2024. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.15, showcasing a 6.25% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, up 25.8% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.22 per share and a revenue of $4.82 billion, signifying shifts of +53.19% and +24.6%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Toast presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 63, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.