Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Molina (MOH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Molina (MOH - Free Report) reported $9.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 21.9%. EPS of $5.73 for the same period compares to $5.81 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.52 billion, representing a surprise of +4.32%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.95%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.46.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Molina performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • MCR - Total: 88.5% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 88.3%.
  • MCR - Medicare: 88.7% compared to the 88.9% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • MCR - Marketplace: 73.3% compared to the 73.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Total: 5,727 thousand versus the two-analyst average estimate of 5,545.01 thousand.
  • Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid: 5,123 thousand versus 5,040.61 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Premium tax revenue: $297 million versus $243.97 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +72.7% change.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue: $9.50 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.5%.
  • Revenue- Investment income: $108 million compared to the $107.27 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +52.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Other revenue: $22 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $20.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicare: $1.44 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.21 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +37.9%.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Medicaid: $7.49 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.17 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18%.
  • Revenue- Premium revenue- Marketplace: $570 million versus $530.76 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.3% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Molina here>>>

Shares of Molina have returned -13.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Molina Healthcare, Inc (MOH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise