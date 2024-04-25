Back to top

Image: Bigstock

First Internet (INBK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

First Internet Bancorp (INBK - Free Report) reported $29.08 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. EPS of $0.59 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $28.6 million, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +7.27%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how First Internet performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 1.7% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.8%.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $21.92 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $21.74 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $8.35 million compared to the $7.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $20.73 million compared to the $21.72 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of First Internet have returned -1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

