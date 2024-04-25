Back to top

Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Eagle Bancorp (EGBN - Free Report) reported revenue of $78.29 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.01, compared to $0.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.69% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.51 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was -101.69%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Eagle Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 2.4% compared to the 2.5% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 53.3%.
  • Total noninterest income: $3.59 million compared to the $4.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $74.70 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $71.28 million.
Shares of Eagle Bancorp have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

