Wyndham (WH) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Wyndham Hotels (WH - Free Report) reported $305 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.6%. EPS of $0.78 for the same period compares to $0.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.32% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $309.07 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.75, the EPS surprise was +4.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Wyndham performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Rooms: 876,300 versus 875,686 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total RevPAR: $36.28 versus $36.51 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Royalties and franchise fees: $116 million compared to the $120.84 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.1% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Marketing, reservation and loyalty: $117 million versus $119.16 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.5% change.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Other: $43 million compared to the $41.33 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.9% year over year.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- License and other fees: $26 million versus $24.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13% change.
  • Net revenues- Fee-related and other revenues- Management and other fees: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -33.3%.
Shares of Wyndham have returned -5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

