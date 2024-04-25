Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Amerisafe (AMSF) Q1 Earnings

Amerisafe (AMSF - Free Report) reported $75.94 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.1%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.83 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.22 million, representing a surprise of +0.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.55%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerisafe performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Loss Ratio: 58.4% compared to the 60% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Combined Ratio: 87.3% compared to the 88.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net underwriting Expense Ratio: 27.3% versus 28% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Net investment income: $7.37 million versus $8.02 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
  • Revenues- Fee and other income: $0.12 million versus $0.18 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -37.6% change.
  • Revenues- Net premiums earned: $68.45 million versus $67.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.1% change.
Shares of Amerisafe have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

