Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About SEI (SEIC) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended March 2024, SEI Investments (SEIC - Free Report) reported revenue of $511.58 million, up 9.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.99, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.23% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $505.36 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +2.06%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how SEI performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for SEI here>>>
- Assets under management - Institutional Investors: $78.15 billion compared to the $82.17 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Assets under management - LSV - Equity and Fixed Income programs: $93.62 billion versus $92.92 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Assets under management - Investments in New Business: $2.49 billion compared to the $2.46 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Assets under management - Investment Advisors: $79.44 billion versus $80.24 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Assets under management - Private Banks: $28.02 billion versus $29.07 billion estimated by six analysts on average.
- Revenue- Investment Advisors: $122.72 million compared to the $116.73 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Investment Managers: $172.65 million versus $179.85 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.5% change.
- Revenue- Private Banks: $130.14 million versus $128.61 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
- Revenue- Investments in New Business: $14.29 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $5.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +185.8%.
- Revenue- Institutional Investors: $71.78 million compared to the $74.12 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Information processing and software servicing fees: $107.21 million compared to the $102.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Asset management, administration and distribution fees: $404.37 million versus $401.45 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.8% change.
Shares of SEI have returned -4.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.