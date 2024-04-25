Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Origin Bancorp (OBK) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Origin Bancorp (OBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $90.58 million, down 3.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.73, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $88.8 million, representing a surprise of +2.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +19.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.61.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Origin Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $9.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.20 billion.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $44.37 million compared to the $37.45 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 3.2% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.2%.
  • Net charge-offs to total average LHFI (annualized): 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $40.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $32.37 million.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 64.8% compared to the 68.8% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $17.26 million compared to the $16.04 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $73.32 million versus $72.73 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Origin Bancorp have returned -0.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise