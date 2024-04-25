Landstar (LSTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Landstar System (
LSTR Quick Quote LSTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers: $6,201 compared to the $6,743.94 average estimate based on three analysts. Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal: $3,174 compared to the $3,164.95 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Total: 506,590 compared to the 496,205 average estimate based on three analysts. Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 490,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 481,825. Investment income: $3.41 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +149.4% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year. Revenue- Other: $25.34 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year. Revenue: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year. Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $22.70 million compared to the $21.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year. Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $54.07 million compared to the $53.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation: $71.97 million versus $104.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.9% change. Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $25.62 million compared to the $24.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year. View all Key Company Metrics for Landstar here>>>
Shares of Landstar have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Landstar (LSTR) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Landstar System (LSTR - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.17 billion, down 18.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.32, compared to $2.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.61% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.28, the EPS surprise was +3.13%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Landstar performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Landstar here>>>
- Revenue per load - Ocean and air cargo carriers: $6,201 compared to the $6,743.94 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Revenue per load - Rail Intermodal: $3,174 compared to the $3,164.95 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of loads - Total: 506,590 compared to the 496,205 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Number of loads - Truck Transportation: 490,720 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 481,825.
- Investment income: $3.41 million compared to the $2.03 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +149.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation: $1.07 billion compared to the $1.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -19.3% year over year.
- Revenue- Other: $25.34 million compared to the $26.04 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.5% year over year.
- Revenue: $1.17 billion compared to the $1.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Rail Intermodal: $22.70 million compared to the $21.75 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Ocean and air cargo carriers: $54.07 million compared to the $53.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -11.5% year over year.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation- Other Truck transportation: $71.97 million versus $104.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -54.9% change.
- Revenue- Truck Transportation- Less-than-truckload: $25.62 million compared to the $24.96 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.8% year over year.
Shares of Landstar have returned -6.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.