Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB - Free Report) reported $92.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares to $0.59 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $91.76 million, representing a surprise of +0.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.11%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.36.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 3.5% compared to the 3.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 72% versus 73.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets: $8.94 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $8.69 billion.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans: $30.30 million compared to the $32.21 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net charge-offs / Average total loans held for investment: 0.7% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Performing Assets: $50.48 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $51.52 million.
  • Noninterest income: $14.49 million compared to the $14.60 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net interest income: $77.97 million compared to the $77.40 million average estimate based on three analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Amerant Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Amerant Bancorp have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise