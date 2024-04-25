Goosehead (GSHD) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Goosehead Insurance (
GSHD Quick Quote GSHD - Free Report) reported revenue of $64.46 million, up 11.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.28, compared to $0.17 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.68% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $66.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.22, the EPS surprise was +27.27%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Goosehead performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Core Revenue- Renewal Commissions: $15.96 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.23 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +0.9%. Core Revenue- Renewal Royalty Fees: $29.05 million compared to the $29.15 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.7% year over year. Core Revenue- New Business Commissions: $5.68 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $5.60 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3%. Core Revenue- New Business Royalty Fees: $6.23 million compared to the $6.50 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Core Revenue- Agency Fees: $1.91 million versus $2.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change. Total Ancillary Revenue: $3.13 million compared to the $2.20 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +24.7% year over year. Cost Recovery Revenue- Initial Franchise Fees: $2.25 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.43 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -26.7%. Cost Recovery Revenue- Interest Income: $0.25 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -37% year over year. Total Cost Recovery Revenue: $2.50 million versus $2.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -27.9% change. Ancillary Revenue- Contingent Commissions: $2.67 million compared to the $1.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +39% year over year. Ancillary Revenue- Other Franchise Revenues: $0.46 million compared to the $0.26 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -22% year over year. Total Core Revenue: $58.84 million versus $61.57 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. View all Key Company Metrics for Goosehead here>>>
Shares of Goosehead have returned -4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
