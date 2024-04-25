Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FS Bancorp (FSBW) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) reported revenue of $35.46 million, down 1.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $1.22 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.05 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.98, the EPS surprise was +8.16%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how FS Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 4.3% versus 4.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 66.4% compared to the 67.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $5.11 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.25 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $30.35 million versus $29.95 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for FS Bancorp here>>>

Shares of FS Bancorp have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


FS Bancorp, Inc. (FSBW) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise