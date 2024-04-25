We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Meritage (MTH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Meritage Homes (MTH - Free Report) reported $1.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 14.8%. EPS of $5.06 for the same period compares to $3.54 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 billion, representing a surprise of +14.54%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +42.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.54.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Meritage performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Home Closing Revenue - Average sales price - Total: $418 compared to the $408.66 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Order Backlog - Total: 3,033 compared to the 3,303 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Homes closed - Total: 3,507 compared to the 3,118 average estimate based on 10 analysts.
- Homes ordered - Total: 3,991 versus the 10-analyst average estimate of 3,880.
- Order Backlog - Average sales price - Total: $410 compared to the $427.69 average estimate based on eight analysts.
- Order Backlog Value - Total: $1.24 billion versus $1.44 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Home Orders - Average sales price - Total: $409 versus $413.46 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Homes Ordered Value - Total: $1.63 billion compared to the $1.62 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
- Revenue- Home closing: $1.47 billion versus the 10-analyst average estimate of $1.27 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.2%.
- Revenue- Financial Services: $6.35 million compared to the $5.97 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.9% year over year.
- Revenue- Total closing revenue (Homebuilding): $1.47 billion compared to the $1.28 billion average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.
- Revenue- Land closing: $2.31 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $9.66 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -86.7%.
Shares of Meritage have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.