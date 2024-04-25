We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
3 Dimensional Mutual Funds for Strong Returns
Dimensional Fund Advisor offers investment solutions from different asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. With a workforce of more than 1600, Dimensional Fund Advisor has 15 offices in nine countries, including the United States.
It invests in both domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of Mar 31, 2024, Dimensional Fund Advisor had nearly $719 billion in assets under management. For the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 42 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.
Below, we share with you three Dimensional mutual funds, viz., DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio (DFFVX - Free Report) , DFA International Large Cap Growth (DILRX - Free Report) and U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio (DFVEX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in securities of U.S. companies whose market cap falls within the market universe. DFFVX also invests in value stocks.
DFA U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 9.7%. As of the end of October 2023, DFFVX held 49 issues, with 0.7% of its net assets invested in Toll Brothers, Inc.
DFA International Large Cap Growth fund invests its net assets in securities of large companies in the markets it has chosen for investment. DILRX advisor acquires securities of significant non-U.S. companies operating within developed markets that exhibit strong profitability and relative pricing compared to others at the time of acquisition.
DFA International Large Cap Growth fund has three-year annualized returns of 4%. DILRX has an expense ratio of 0.28%.
U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio invests most of its net assets in a broad and diverse group of companies operating in the United States with high exposure in smaller-capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability companies. DFVEX advisors choose to invest in a weighted set of companies that are listed on the U.S. securities exchange.
U.S. Vector Equity Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 8.7%. John A. Hertzer has been one of the fund managers of DFVEX since February 2022.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>