Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About International Paper (IP) Q1 Earnings

International Paper (IP - Free Report) reported $4.62 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 8%. EPS of $0.17 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.45 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23, the EPS surprise was -26.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how International Paper performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Industrial Packaging: $3.81 billion compared to the $3.70 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -6.7% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Global Cellulose Fibers: $704 million versus $682.77 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate and Inter-segment: $107 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.51 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.1%.
  • Operating Profit- Global Cellulose Fibers: -$47 million compared to the -$32.18 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Profit- Industrial Packaging: $216 million compared to the $217.34 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of International Paper have returned -12.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

