Compared to Estimates, Altria (MO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Altria (MO - Free Report) reported $4.72 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1%. EPS of $1.15 for the same period compares to $1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.03% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.72 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was -0.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Altria performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- All Other/ Financial Services: $19 million compared to the $19.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1800% year over year.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Oral tobacco products: $626 million versus $610.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues net of excise taxes- Smokeable Products: $4.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.17 billion.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Oral tobacco products: $435 million compared to the $434.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Smokeable Products- Adjusted OCI: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.51 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- All Other/ Financial Services: -$61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$51.25 million.
Shares of Altria have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

