Compared to Estimates, Brunswick (BC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Brunswick (BC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.37 billion, down 21.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.35, compared to $2.57 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.37 billion, representing a surprise of -0.61%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -0.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.36.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Brunswick performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Propulsion: $578.20 million versus $560.03 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -23.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Engine Parts & Accessories: $262.40 million compared to the $278.81 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net Sales- Segment Eliminations: -$112.20 million versus -$109.55 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -24.8% change.
  • Net Sales- Boat: $425.70 million compared to the $416.23 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -26% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Navico Group: $210.90 million compared to the $224.36 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Propulsion: $89.50 million compared to the $84.86 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Engine Parts & Accessories: $36.50 million versus $46.91 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Navico Group: $15.10 million versus $15.88 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Corporate/Other: -$31.20 million versus -$27.30 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating Earnings (Loss) As Adjusted- Boat: $31.60 million compared to the $24.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Brunswick have returned -10% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

