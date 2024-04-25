Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, DTE Energy (DTE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, DTE Energy (DTE - Free Report) reported revenue of $-999 million, down 126.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.67, compared to $1.33 in the year-ago quarter.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


DTE Energy Company (DTE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise