Oshkosh (OSK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates
Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) reported $2.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 12.2%. EPS of $2.89 for the same period compares to $1.59 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.5 billion, representing a surprise of +1.74%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +27.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.26.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Oshkosh performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Net Sales- Access- Total: $1.24 billion compared to the $1.23 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
- Net Sales- Access- Aerial work platforms: $591 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $607.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.8%.
- Net Sales- Access- Telehandlers: $373.40 million compared to the $356.24 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.4% year over year.
- Net Sales- Access- Other: $273.10 million compared to the $262.27 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.3% year over year.
- Net Sales- Defense: $536.90 million compared to the $502.88 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
- Net sales- Vocational- Total: $772.40 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $747.77 million.
- Net sales- Vocational- Fire apparatus: $327.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $309.45 million.
- Net Sales- Corporate and intersegment eliminations: -$3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$3.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +233.3%.
- Net sales- Vocational- Refuse collection: $147.30 million versus $149.50 million estimated by two analysts on average.
- Net sales- Vocational- Other: $297.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $293 million.
- Adjusted Access segment operating income (non-GAAP): $210.40 million compared to the $175.41 million average estimate based on three analysts.
- Adjusted Vocational segment operating income (non-GAAP): $92.10 million versus $74.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Oshkosh have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.