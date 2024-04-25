Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Check Point (CHKP) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Check Point Software (CHKP - Free Report) reported revenue of $598.8 million, up 5.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.04, compared to $1.80 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.59% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $595.28 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.01, the EPS surprise was +1.49%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Check Point performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total revenues from products and security subscriptions: $363.70 million versus $361.24 million estimated by 10 analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Software updates and maintenance: $235.10 million compared to the $233.55 million average estimate based on 10 analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.2% year over year.
  • Revenues- Products and licenses: $100.30 million versus $101.35 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.1% change.
  • Revenues- Security Subscriptions: $263.40 million versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $260.58 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%.
Shares of Check Point have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

