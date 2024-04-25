Canadian Pacific KC (CP) Q1 Earnings Lag Estimates, Up Y/Y

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited ( CP Quick Quote CP - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 7 cents from non-recurring items) per share of 69 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 70 cents. However, the bottom line increased 9.5% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $2.61 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.59 billion and improved 0.8% year over year.
Freight revenues, contributing 97.4% to the top line, rose 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. We had expected the metric to jump 55% from first-quarter 2023 actuals. CP’s Freight segment contains Grain (up 42%), Coal (up 115%), Potash (up 35%), Forest products (up 96%), Energy, chemicals and plastics (up 92%), Metals, minerals and consumer products (up 89%), Automotive (up 112%), Fertilizers and Sulphur (up 8%), and Intermodal (up 30%).
In the reported quarter, total Freight revenues per revenue ton miles increased 12% year over year. Total Freight revenues per carload declined 2% year over year. Our projection was for a 9% reduction from a year ago.
On a reported basis, operating income was up 33.8%. Total operating expenses surged 65% year over year, primarily due to escalated labor and fuel costs. The reported operating ratio (operating expenses as a percentage of revenues) deteriorated 400 basis points to 67.4% from 63.4% in the year-ago quarter due to high costs. Notably, a lower value of the metric is more desirable.
CP exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of C$519 million compared with C$464 million in fourth-quarter 2023. Long-term debt amounted to C$18.83 billion compared with C$19.35 billion at the end of fourth-quarter 2023.
Management expects core adjusted combined earnings for 2024 to grow double digits from 2023 reading of C$3.84 per share. Capital expenditures are expected to be C$2.75 billion.
Currently, Canadian Pacific KC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Delta Air Lines ( DAL Quick Quote DAL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings (excluding 39 cents from non-recurring items) of 45 cents per share, which comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. Earnings increased 80% on a year-over-year basis.
Revenues of $13.75 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $12.84 billion and increased 7.75% on a year-over-year basis, driven by strong air travel demand. Adjusted operating revenues (excluding third-party refinery sales) came in at $12.56 billion, up 6% year over year. Delta expects adjusted earnings of $2.20-$2.50 per share for second-quarter 2024.
CSX Corporation 's ( CSX Quick Quote CSX - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of 46 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line declined 4% year over year.
Total revenues of $3.68 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.65 billion. The top line decreased 1% year over year due to a lower fuel surcharge, a decline in other revenues, lower trucking revenues and reduced export coal prices.
You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
