Kirby (KEX) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Kirby (KEX - Free Report) reported revenue of $808.02 million, up 7.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.19, compared to $0.68 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $784.43 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.97, the EPS surprise was +22.68%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Kirby performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Distribution and services: $332.61 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $342.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.6%.
  • Revenues- Marine transportation: $475.41 million versus $442.14 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.3% change.
  • Operating income- Distribution and services: $22.01 million versus $25.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating income- Marine transportation: $82.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $66.25 million.
Shares of Kirby have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

