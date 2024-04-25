Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Ladder Capital (LADR) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ladder Capital (LADR - Free Report) reported revenue of $69 million, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.33, compared to $0.38 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $67.11 million, representing a surprise of +2.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.31.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Ladder Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total other income: $31.86 million compared to the $26.89 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net interest income: $37.14 million compared to the $40.22 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Fee and other income: $3.70 million versus $2.08 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Earnings from investment in unconsolidated ventures: -$0.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.25 million.
  • Real estate operating income: $23.89 million compared to the $24.06 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Ladder Capital have returned -4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

