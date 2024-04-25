Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About MarineMax (HZO) Q2 Earnings

For the quarter ended March 2024, MarineMax (HZO - Free Report) reported revenue of $582.89 million, up 2.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.18, compared to $1.23 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $587.64 million, representing a surprise of -0.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -75.34%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.73.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MarineMax performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Same-store sales growth [%]: 2% versus 3.8% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Retail Operations: $579.18 million compared to the $568 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Elimination of intersegment revenue: -$36.47 million versus -$36.20 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +37.1% change.
  • Revenue- Product Manufacturing: $40.18 million compared to the $57.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -29.2% year over year.
Shares of MarineMax have returned -16.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

