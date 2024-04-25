Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q1 Earnings

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR - Free Report) reported $522.74 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $2.15 for the same period compares to $2.70 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $524.89 million, representing a surprise of -0.41%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.94%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cullen/Frost performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.5% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance: $45.88 billion compared to the $46.49 billion average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Net loan charge-offs to average loans: 0.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.3%.
  • Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans: $71.52 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $62.52 million.
  • Tier 1 Risk-based Capital Ratio: 13.9% compared to the 13.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Risk-based Capital Ratio: 15.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 15.3%.
  • Leverage Ratio: 8.4% versus 8.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $411.37 million versus $414.25 million estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $111.38 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $110.65 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $390.05 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $390.02 million.
  • Other charges, commissions and fees: $12.06 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $12.08 million.
  • Trust and investment management fees: $39.09 million versus $40.04 million estimated by five analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Cullen/Frost here>>>

Shares of Cullen/Frost have returned +5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

