TriCo (TCBK) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, TriCo (TCBK - Free Report) reported revenue of $98.51 million, down 7.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.83, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $99.5 million, representing a surprise of -1.00%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how TriCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 57.4% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58.7%.
  • Net Interest Margin [%]: 3.7% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Average Interest-Earning Assets: $9.07 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $9.05 billion.
  • Total Non Interest Income: $15.77 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.91 million.
  • Net Interest Income: $82.74 million versus $83.70 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for TriCo here>>>

Shares of TriCo have returned -5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

