Northrop (NOC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of $6.32 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.83 by 8.4%. The bottom line increased 15% from $5.50 recorded in the year-ago quarter.
The year-over-year improvement can be attributed to an increase in operating income, as well as an increase in the non-operating FAS pension benefit.
Total Sales
NOC’s total sales of $10.13 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.78 billion by 3.6%. The top line also increased 8.9% from $9.30 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. This improvement can be attributed to strong sales growth from each of its four segments.
Northrop Grumman Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Backlog Count
The company’s total backlog was $78.90 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared with $84.23 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.
Segmental Details
Aeronautics Systems: This segment’s sales of $2.97 billion rose 18% year over year due to higher volumes from restricted programs, as well as Triton, E-2, Global Hawk and F-35 programs.
The unit’s operating income totaled $297 million compared with $237 million in the first quarter of 2023. Its operating margin improved 60 basis points (bps) to 12.5%.
Mission Systems: Sales in this segment increased 4% to $2.67 billion. This was driven by higher restricted sales from advanced microelectronics programs.
The unit’s operating income increased 5% to $378 million, while the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 14.2%.
Defense Systems: This segment’s sales rose 3% year over year to $1.41 billion. The sales improvement was driven by a ramp-up on the Stand-in Attack Weapon (SiAW) program, a higher volume of Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (GMLRS), and certain military ammunition and cannon systems programs.
The unit’s operating income rose 11% to $177 million, while the operating margin expanded 90 bps to 12.5%.
Space Systems: Sales in this segment rose 9% to $3.66 billion, driven by sales growth from Space Development Agency (SDA) Tranche 2 Transport Layer (T2TL) programs, restricted programs, Commercial Resupply Services (CRS) missions, hypersonics programs and the Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI) program.
The segment’s operating income increased 6% to $332 million, while the operating margin contracted 20 bps to 9.1%.
Operational Update
The company’s operating income during the quarter totaled $1.07 billion, up 13.1% from $947 million in the prior-year quarter. This improvement was driven by higher segment operating income and a benefit associated with the FAS/CAS operating adjustment.
Financial Condition
Northrop’s cash and cash equivalents as of Mar 31, 2024, totaled $3.06 billion, down from $3.11 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Long-term debt (net of the current portion) amounted to $14.74 billion compared with $13.79 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
Northrop’s net cash outflow from operating activities totaled $706 million compared with $702 million a year ago.
2024 Guidance
The company reiterated its 2024 guidance. NOC still expects revenues in the range of $40.80-$41.20 billion for 2024. The top-line estimate is pegged at $41.09 billion, which lies above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
The company continues to expect adjusted earnings in the band of $24.45-$24.85 per share. The bottom-line estimate is pegged at $24.67, which lies above the mid-point of the company’s guided range.
NOC still expects to generate adjusted free cash flow in the band of $2.25-$2.65 billion.
Zacks Rank
Northrop currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recent Defense Releases
RTX Corporation’s (RTX - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.23 by 8.9%. The bottom line also improved 9.8% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $1.22.
RTX’s first-quarter net sales were $19,305 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $18,412.6 million by 4.8%. The top line also improved 12% from $17,214 million recorded in the first quarter of 2023.
Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $6.33 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.80 by 9.1%. The bottom line, however, declined 1.6% from the year-ago quarter's recorded figure of $6.43.
LMT’s net sales were $17.20 billion, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.19 billion by 6.2%. The top line also increased 13.7% from $15.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.
Hexcel Corporation (HXL - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
In the first quarter, the company’s net sales were $472.3 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475 million by 0.6%. However, the top line witnessed an improvement of 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $457.7 million.