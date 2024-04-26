We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teradyne (TER) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y
Teradyne (TER - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 51 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 54.55% but declining 7.3% year over year.
Revenues of $600 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% but declined 2.9% year over year.
Quarter Details
Revenues from Semiconductor Test platforms, System Test business, Wireless Test business and Robotics were $412 million (68.7% of total revenues), $75 million (12.5%), $25 million (4.2%) and $88 million (14.7%), respectively.
Strong momentum in the memory test end-market drove top-line growth. However, continued softness in the mobility sector was a concern.
Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote
Gross margin was 56.6%, which contracted 110 basis points (bps) year over year.
In the reported quarter, selling and administrative expenses dropped 1.2% year over year to $149.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, selling and marketing expenses were 24.9%, up 40 bps year over year.
Engineering and development expenses decreased 2.4% year over year to $103.2 million. As a percentage of revenues, engineering and development expenses increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 17.2%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Mar 31, 2024, Teradyne’s cash and cash equivalents (including marketable securities) were $748.7 million, lower than $819.7 million as of Dec 31, 2023.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $7.279 million for the first quarter, down from $248.8 million in the prior quarter.
Guidance
For the second quarter of 2024, Teradyne expects revenues between $665 million and $725 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter revenues is pegged at $648.38 million, indicating a decline of 5.27% year-over-year.
Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 64 cents and 84 cents per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 66 cents, up by a penny in the past 30 days.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
TER’s shares have declined 7.2% compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s rise of 7.6% year to date.
